A MEASURE OF JUSTICE • A civil rights memorial in Birmingham is inscribed with the names of nearly four dozen people terrorized and killed between 1954 and 1968 during the civil rights struggle in the Deep South. A Birmingham jury sentenced Ku Klux Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry to life in prison in the 1963 church bombing in which four of those victims, all African American girls, were killed.
From the editorial page May 26, 2002
