From the editorial page, May 27, 1970: In spite of the motorist

IN SPITE OF THE MOTORIST • Although the efficacy of seat belts and shoulder harnesses has long been demonstrated, a National Highway Safety Bureau study shows that an overwhelming majority of drivers and passengers still stubbornly refuse to use them. The bureau found that only 20 percent of motorists use their belts and that a combination of belt and harness is all but ignored, being used by just 4 percent.

