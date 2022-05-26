 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the editorial page, May 29, 1964: Stalling on seafoods

STALLING ON SEAFOODS • The Food and Drug Administration is showing a dangerous reluctance to make up its mind about seafoods contaminated by pesticide in the Mississippi River. The agency acknowledges that minute amounts of endrin, an extraordinarily poisonous pesticide, had been found by investigators in shrimp and oysters, both canned and fresh, and in fish, from waters in Mississippi and Louisiana fed by the Mississippi River.

