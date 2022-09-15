TWO APPROACHES IN WASHINGTON • District of Columbia public schools have opened under a court mandate to end discrimination against Negroes and the poor and confronted with a report urging that this be done by "separate and unequal" education. The report held out virtually no hope for effective desegregation in Washington, where the school population is 93 percent Negro. Morally, the goal of racial integration cannot be given up.
From the editorial page Sept. 16, 1967
