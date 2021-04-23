From Topgolf to TikTok content house

Corbin Cunningham, 21, originally from Ballwin, @c0rbo, 1.4 million followers
In between shifts at Topgolf in Chesterfield, Corbin Cunningham started filming TikTok videos. Not a lot. Just a dance video here and there in the basement of his Ballwin home.
At the time, Cunningham didn’t know what he would do with his life. He had dropped out of college three days into his junior year. He considered modeling. He thought about going into TikTok as a full-time job but had only 100 — if not 50 — followers when he left school.
That changed in February 2020, almost a year after Cunningham made his account, when he began creating comedic videos. He bought a ring light, wrote scripts and made three videos a day.
Cunningham never did return to Topgolf. By the summer of 2020, he had nearly 500,000 followers. Since then, it’s been TikTok all day, every day. And that meant moving away from St. Louis.
“St. Louis is hard to do anything that’s outside of an actual, real job,” he says. “Modeling, acting, social media, YouTube, rapping — it’s hard because there’s not a lot of connections.”
Over the last year, he has bounced around, living in “content houses” in Orlando, Florida, and Kingsland, Texas. In February, Cunningham packed his bags for a new content house in Mesa, Arizona, called “Mt Olympus AZ.” That’s where he currently lives, with five other TikTok creators and his manager. Cunningham spends his days spitballing ideas, making videos with others in the house, treating TikTok as a full-time job and exploring additional opportunities in modeling and acting.
“I can be in an area where TikTok is more acceptable, too. If I’m making TikToks, they’re not like, ‘What is he doing? He’s weird,’” he says.
Cunningham might now have 1.4 million followers, but moving away has been a change. Before last year, Cunningham had never lived away from home. He misses his room. He misses his family and Chihuahua. He misses walking into the kitchen and smelling his mom’s home-cooked food.
“The biggest adjustment is being in my house without my fam,” he says. “Because I got a whole new family now, so I gotta get used to that.”