From Topgolf to TikTok content house

Corbin Cunningham, 21, originally from Ballwin, @c0rbo, 1.4 million followers

In between shifts at Topgolf in Chesterfield, Corbin Cunningham started filming TikTok videos. Not a lot. Just a dance video here and there in the basement of his Ballwin home.

At the time, Cunningham didn’t know what he would do with his life. He had dropped out of college three days into his junior year. He considered modeling. He thought about going into TikTok as a full-time job but had only 100 — if not 50 — followers when he left school.

That changed in February 2020, almost a year after Cunningham made his account, when he began creating comedic videos. He bought a ring light, wrote scripts and made three videos a day.

Cunningham never did return to Topgolf. By the summer of 2020, he had nearly 500,000 followers. Since then, it’s been TikTok all day, every day. And that meant moving away from St. Louis.

“St. Louis is hard to do anything that’s outside of an actual, real job,” he says. “Modeling, acting, social media, YouTube, rapping — it’s hard because there’s not a lot of connections.”