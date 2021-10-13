Front office

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak, general manager Michael Girsch and the rest of the staff had a great second half.

They found significant pitching help in Wade LeBlanc, T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia by working the margins. They spent middling assets (John Gant and Lane Thomas) to get helpful starting pitchers J.A. Happ and Jon Lester. They wisely held on to their top prospects and still ended up with a playoff team, albeit for just a few hours.

Lars Nootbaar’s arrival and a big finish from Jose Rondon solved some of the team’s depth problem, but Mozeliak and Co. never found somebody better than dreadful Matt Carpenter for that key bench role. How did a sub-.200 hitter keep a job for a second straight season?

Grade: B