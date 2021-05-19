Frozen Strawberry Soufflé

Yield: 8 or 10 servings
3 cups sliced strawberries
1¼ cups plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
3 egg yolks
2 tablespoons framboise, mirabelle, kirsch or other white spirit, optional
1½ cups heavy cream
3 or 4 whole and/or sliced strawberries for garnish
1. Blend the strawberries and ½ cup of the sugar in a skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar and the liquid from the berries thicken, about 10 minutes. Remove and let cool thoroughly.
2. Set up a double boiler or select a 2-quart metal mixing bowl that will fit snugly inside a larger saucepan. Add about 2 inches of water to the saucepan (use less if the mixing bowl will touch the water when it sits in the saucepan). Bring water to a simmer; do not yet insert the top bowl or pan.
3. To the mixing bowl or top of the double boiler add the egg yolks and ¾ cup of the sugar and beat vigorously and thoroughly with a wire whisk or portable electric mixer, making certain to scrape around the inside of the bowl with the beater.
4. Fit the mixing bowl or top part of the double boiler inside the saucepan and continue beating. Beat for a few minutes until yolks are quite thick and pale yellow. Beat in the framboise, if using. Add the berry mixture and fold in. Chill thoroughly.
5. Whip 1 cup of the cream until stiff and fold in 2 tablespoons of the sugar. Fold this into the strawberry mixture.
6. Chill a 6- to 7-cup soufflé dish in the freezer.
7. Neatly tie a “collar” made of wax paper or aluminum foil around the soufflé dish. The top of the paper or foil should extend about 2 inches above the top of the dish.
8. Pour the soufflé mixture into the dish. Place in the freezer and let stand overnight.
9. Whip the remaining ½ cup of the cream. Beat in the remaining 1 tablespoon of the sugar. If desired, outfit a pastry bag with a star tube and pipe the cream around the top in a fancy pattern. Decorate with whole and/or sliced strawberries.
Per serving: 266 calories; 10g fat; 6g saturated fat; 95mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 40g carbohydrate; 38g sugar; 1g fiber; 11mg sodium; 34mg calcium
Recipe from “Craig Claiborne’s the New New York Times Cook Book” by Craig Claiborne and Pierre Franey