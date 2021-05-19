Frozen Strawberry Soufflé

Yield: 8 or 10 servings

3 cups sliced strawberries

1¼ cups plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

3 egg yolks

2 tablespoons framboise, mirabelle, kirsch or other white spirit, optional

1½ cups heavy cream

3 or 4 whole and/or sliced strawberries for garnish

1. Blend the strawberries and ½ cup of the sugar in a skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar and the liquid from the berries thicken, about 10 minutes. Remove and let cool thoroughly.

2. Set up a double boiler or select a 2-quart metal mixing bowl that will fit snugly inside a larger saucepan. Add about 2 inches of water to the saucepan (use less if the mixing bowl will touch the water when it sits in the saucepan). Bring water to a simmer; do not yet insert the top bowl or pan.

3. To the mixing bowl or top of the double boiler add the egg yolks and ¾ cup of the sugar and beat vigorously and thoroughly with a wire whisk or portable electric mixer, making certain to scrape around the inside of the bowl with the beater.