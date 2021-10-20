 Skip to main content
Fugees
Fugees

Ms. Lauryn Hill at Chaifetz Arena

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the tour-no-one-saw-coming department is the surprising news that Fugees is reuniting for a 25th anniversary celebration of its album “The Score.” After a last-minute preview show in New York City in September, the tour officially starts Nov. 2 in Chicago, IL followed by a select number of other U.S. dates: Chicago, IL (Nov. 2), Oakland, CA (Nov. 7), Los Angeles, CA (Nov. 12), Atlanta, GA (Nov. 18), Miami (FL) are among the dates.

Click here for the full schedule.

 

