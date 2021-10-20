From the tour-no-one-saw-coming department is the surprising news that Fugees is reuniting for a 25th anniversary celebration of its album “The Score.” After a last-minute preview show in New York City in September, the tour officially starts Nov. 2 in Chicago, IL followed by a select number of other U.S. dates: Chicago, IL (Nov. 2), Oakland, CA (Nov. 7), Los Angeles, CA (Nov. 12), Atlanta, GA (Nov. 18), Miami (FL) are among the dates.