From the tour-no-one-saw-coming department is the surprising news that Fugees is reuniting for a 25th anniversary celebration of its album “The Score.” After a last-minute preview show in New York City in September, the tour officially starts Nov. 2 in Chicago, IL followed by a select number of other U.S. dates: Chicago, IL (Nov. 2), Oakland, CA (Nov. 7), Los Angeles, CA (Nov. 12), Atlanta, GA (Nov. 18), Miami (FL) are among the dates.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
