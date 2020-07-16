Fugitive Beach looks like it’s straight out of a movie. The beach features towering bluffs, multiple slides, a volleyball court, tiki bar, cliff jumps and bright, bright blue water — all in Rolla, Missouri. Lifeguards are on duty, but they don't cover every portion of the beach. $12 for visitors 10 years old and up, $10 for visitors under 10.
More info: fugitive-beach.com
Location: 16875 CR 5285, Rolla
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours
