0 comments

The Fugitive Beach in Rolla is an old quarry that has been turned into a tourist attraction. 

 

Fugitive Beach looks like it’s straight out of a movie. The beach features towering bluffs, multiple slides, a volleyball court, tiki bar, cliff jumps and bright, bright blue water — all in Rolla, Missouri. Lifeguards are on duty, but they don't cover every portion of the beach. $12 for visitors 10 years old and up, $10 for visitors under 10. 

More info: fugitive-beach.com

Location: 16875 CR 5285, Rolla

Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours

