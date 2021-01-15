 Skip to main content
Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve
Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve

Length • 1.6-mile loop

More info • fults-nature-preserve.edan.io/

Overview • A hillside prairie offers bluff views of the Mississippi River Valley, 25 miles south of Columbia, Illinois. 

Sara Lesire, 38, writes a blog in St. Clair County on which she posted a list of her favorite winter hikes. This is one of her favorites. The trail can get overgrown in the summer and more difficult to climb when it's hot. When you climb onto the bluff, there's an expansive view of the river and flood plain. 

