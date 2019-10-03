Grant’s Farm
Grant’s Farm pulls out the pumpkins and cornstalks on the weekends. During the day, little ones can celebrate at the Fall Fest, with a kid fun zone that includes a corn play box, a sand box, farm equipment for climbing, and a corn maze and pumpkin patch. For Halloween Nights, ride through the decorated deer park, and let the spooky glow of jack-o'-lanterns guide you.
When Various times Thursdays-Sundays, through Oct. 27 • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much free admission, $6 for kid fun zone, $15 parking • More info grantsfarm.com
Magic House
The Magic House knows kids, and it knows most may not like a true haunted house. The museum's Not-So-Haunted House, during regular hours, includes favorite storybook characters but no candy.
When Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-19 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info magichouse.org
Purina Farms
Dogs are welcome at Purina Farms' Howl-o-ween Fest and Trunk or Treat for Kids. (And a costume won’t hurt!) Visit farm animals and watch Frisbee-catching canines while enjoying Halloween decor and activities. No reservations are necessary (except for large groups) for Howl-o-ween Fest; dogs and humans must be registered for Trunk or Treat.
When Fest is Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27; Trunk or Treat is Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 • Where Purina Farms, 500 William Danforth Way, Gray Summit • How much $15 per car, includes fest activities; $10 per child for Trunk or Treat • More info purina.com/about-purina/purina-farms
St. Louis Science Center
Learn about everyday monsters, make a spooky craft and get chills while watching demonstrations on the Energy Stage at Science Spooktacular. This is a candy-free event with enough for the whole family.
When 5-8 p.m. Oct. 24-27 • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much Free • More info slsc.org
Butterfly House
During October, the Butterfly House metamorphoses into Booterfly House, with live predator feedings in the Creepy Crawly cave, carnivorous plant feedings by Professer Von Trap and storytime with the Muffet family. The Butterfly House also hosts a ticketed Wicked Wings and Wine event Oct. 11 and a Bug Ball for kids Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 (sensory-friendly night).
When Regular hours in October • Where Butterfly House, 15193 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much Free with $5-8 admission; fees for other special events • More info mobot.org
St. Louis Zoo
The St. Louis Zoo knows how to party for Halloween: The orange lights are twinkling, the spooky graveyard is set up and the lemurs are feasting on juicy pumpkins. But that's not all. Visit Boo at the Zoo events at night, or have daytime fun for free at the Halloweekend celebrations Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27.
When 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15-30 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much Boo at the Zoo is $8 for nonmembers, $7 for members • More info stlzoo.org/boo, stlzoo.org/halloweekends
Main Street in St. Charles
Main Street in St. Charles welcomes all kinds of ghostly guests this time of year (Edgar Allan Poe, Medusa and the Gingerbread Witch, to name just a few), and they’re happy to tell you their stories and stamp your Legends & Lanterns passport. While you’re there, take a hayride, visit Scarecrow Glen and buy some of the shops' boo-tiful wares.
When Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20, Oct. 25-27 • Where Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com
World Bird Sanctuary
Wizards and muggles, fly out to the World Bird Sanctuary for the Harry Potter-themed OWLoween. Check out the owls, basilisk and other beasts. Sip some butterbeer, select a magic wand, play games and have your fortune read. Adults, check out the Owl-O-Wine event Oct. 18 ($35).
When 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20 • Where World Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road, Valley Park • How much $5 suggested donation, free for children 5 and under • More info worldbirdsanctuary.org
Endangered Wolf Center
Put on your best costume, then decorate and fill a pumpkin to feed to the resident wolves at the Endangered Wolf Center's Howl-o-Ween. Enjoy s'mores and stories around the campfire, then howl with the wolves.
When 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 • Where Endangered Wolf Center, 6750 Tyson Valley Road, Eureka • How much $20-$30, free for children under 3 free • More info endangeredwolfcenter.org
Missouri History Museum
Go trick-or-treating in the museum's galleries, make crafts, dance in the disco party room and learn healthy habits from the Healthworks! Kids Museum at the Healthy History-Lovin’ Halloween Party. No candy here, but there will be plenty of non-edible treats.
When 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 29 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much free • More info mohistory.org
St. Charles County Heritage Museum
At the Jack-O-Glow Walk, bask in the eerie glow of 100 carved pumpkins outside the St. Charles County Heritage Museum and the adjoining Centennial Trail. Stay to watch a kid-friendly Halloween movie on the big screen outside, and compete for a pumpkin-carving prize. (Registration is only required for carving.)
When 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18 • Where St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1650 Heritage Landing, St. Peters • How much Free • More info 314-615-8840; sccmo.org
North County Recreation Complex
The Halloween Boo-nanza is a free night of family fun that includes hayrides, a marshmallow roast around a bonfire, crafts, a costume contest, haunted caverns and a scavenger hunt.
When 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road • How much Free • More info 314-615-8840; stlouisco.com
National Museum of Transportation
For Trick or Track, show up in costume to collect treats around the museum, then join a costume parade at 1 p.m.
When 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19 • Where National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $5-$12 admission • More info tnmot.org