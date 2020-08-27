Fun for your wheels

We all know about bike trails, but Penrose Park in St. Louis boasts a velodrome, one of only 27 in the country, and it was refurbished last year. The velodrome isn’t hosting events, but it is open from dawn to dusk for cyclists to ride laps. For remote-control cars, head to the special track at Greentree Park in Kirkwood. (Buder Park near Fenton has a remote-control airplane field.) This summer, Eureka opened its Mountain Bike Park, and St. Charles County opened the largest BMX pump track in the country at its Youth Activity Park. For another wheeled experience, rent a quadricycle at the boathouse at Creve Coeur Park. For a map of mountain biking trails, visit gorctrails.com.

You can also go old-school and dust off your roller skates or blades. They aren’t open now, but Mount Pleasant Park, Fairground Park, Tandy Park, Lindenwood Park and Tilles Park, all in St. Louis, include skating rinks.

📍 Penrose Park, 4200 North Kingshighway

📍 Greentree Park, 2202 Marshall Road, Kirkwood

📍 Eureka Mountain Bike Park, 1 Coffey Park Lane, Eureka