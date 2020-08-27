Fun for your wheels

Three visitors walk through an area known as the bear pits Aug. 16, 2020, in Carondelet Park.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Nash Boivin, 4, of Arnold and Lexi Klemme, 6, of Oakville feed the goats Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Kathleen Niemczyk and Don Young of Maryland Heights visit the horse and cattle stables Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm at Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Megan Beebe-Lavacki and her 2-year-old son, Link Lavacki, walk through Whitecliff Park on Aug. 16, 2020, in Crestwood.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Remains of a beer garden at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County
Post-Dispatch file
Ginger Tamilio feeds the ducks Jan. 10, 2020, at the Tower Grove Park ruins.
Photo by Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch
A log cabin built in the 1850s is dismantled for preservation on Jan. 28, 2013, in Town and Country. The cabin had been scheduled for demolition but was deconstructed and moved to Drace Park.
Post-Dispatch file
Outcroppings from a bluff, 250 feet above the Missouri River valley, dominate this view in Klondike Park in 2003.
Post-Dispatch file
Robin Machiran, an archeologist with the Archeological Research Center, digs in 2006 at Spanish Land Grant Park in Florissant. More than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory were uncovered.
Post-Dispatch file
A replica of a mastodon skeleton is on display in the museum at the Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial.
Post-Dispatch file
Artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Donkeys are stabled at a red barn at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Tony Gallo volunteers at an archaeological dig in July 2014 at Cahokia Mounds.
Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Sarge, a horse stabled at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country, waits to be fed by Daniel Feinstein on Aug. 17, 2020. Equine-Assisted Therapy uses the stables and grounds at the park for its program.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Erin Fete of Ballwin photographs her children Aug. 18, 2020, in the horse and cattle barn at Suson Farm in Suson Park. From left, posing with Kay-Kay the Belgian horse: Brinley, 6, Mary, 8, Brody, 3, and Addy, 8.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Rey and Angela Umali of Kimmswick get in a little fishing and reading Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Park in South County. It was their first visit to the park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Horses graze in January 2019 at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country.
We all know about bike trails, but Penrose Park in St. Louis boasts a velodrome, one of only 27 in the country, and it was refurbished last year. The velodrome isn’t hosting events, but it is open from dawn to dusk for cyclists to ride laps. For remote-control cars, head to the special track at Greentree Park in Kirkwood. (Buder Park near Fenton has a remote-control airplane field.) This summer, Eureka opened its Mountain Bike Park, and St. Charles County opened the largest BMX pump track in the country at its Youth Activity Park. For another wheeled experience, rent a quadricycle at the boathouse at Creve Coeur Park. For a map of mountain biking trails, visit gorctrails.com.
You can also go old-school and dust off your roller skates or blades. They aren’t open now, but Mount Pleasant Park, Fairground Park, Tandy Park, Lindenwood Park and Tilles Park, all in St. Louis, include skating rinks.
📍PenrosePark, 4200 North Kingshighway
📍Greentree Park, 2202 Marshall Road, Kirkwood
📍Eureka Mountain Bike Park, 1 Coffey Park Lane, Eureka
📍Youth Activity Park, 7801 Highway N, O'Fallon, Missouri
