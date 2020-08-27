 Skip to main content
Fun for your wheels
Fun for your wheels

Greentree Park in Kirkwood

Griffin Walter, 7, helps keep remote-control cars on the track Aug. 17, 2020, at Greentree Park in Kirkwood. 
Penrose Park Velodrome

Mariasol Figueroa Johannes leads the pack of cyclists at the Penrose Park Velodrome on April 25, 2013. 
Quadricycles in Creve Coeur Park

Quadricycles, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles are available for rent at Creve Coeur Park. 

We all know about bike trails, but Penrose Park in St. Louis boasts a velodrome, one of only 27 in the country, and it was refurbished last year. The velodrome isn’t hosting events, but it is  open from dawn to dusk for cyclists to ride laps. For remote-control cars, head to the special track at Greentree Park in Kirkwood. (Buder Park near Fenton has a remote-control airplane field.) This summer, Eureka opened its Mountain Bike Park, and St. Charles County opened the largest BMX pump track in the country at its Youth Activity Park. For another wheeled experience, rent a quadricycle at the boathouse at Creve Coeur Park. For a map of mountain biking trails, visit gorctrails.com.

You can also go old-school and dust off your roller skates or blades. They aren’t open now, but Mount Pleasant ParkFairground ParkTandy ParkLindenwood Park and Tilles Park, all in St. Louis, include skating rinks.

📍 Penrose Park, 4200 North Kingshighway

📍 Greentree Park, 2202 Marshall Road, Kirkwood

📍 Eureka Mountain Bike Park, 1 Coffey Park Lane, Eureka

📍 Youth Activity Park, 7801 Highway N, O'Fallon, Missouri

