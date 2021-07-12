Fundraiser set for family of girl who died in storm

BLACK JACK — Friends and family of 12-year-old Aaleya Carter, of Black Jack, are planning a fundraiser in her honor from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Billions Entertainment Center, 4519 Olive Street in St. Louis.

Aaleya was killed during a storm early Saturday after the car she was riding in was swept into a storm drain near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Jermond Dukes is a close family friend and helped organize the event.

"This is for Aaleya's family, her hard-working mother," he said. "This tragedy could have been any of us, so it's time for the community to come together."

Aaleya was in a car traveling east on Interstate 70 near the airport about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley. The car was caught in a current when the driver attempted to make a U-turn and navigate Airflight Drive.

The car was swept into a large concrete storm drain, Wheetley said. Two children and the driver left the car safely, he said. But Aaleya was swept into the storm drain as she attempted to get out of the car.

Her body was found hours later in Coldwater Creek near McDonnell Boulevard, north of the airport.