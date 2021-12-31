 Skip to main content
FutureFuel -30%
FutureFuel -30%

FutureFuel, a biofuels and chemicals manufacturer based in Clayton, said its volume fell during the first nine months of 2021. It also was hit by higher natural gas costs, and it took a $10.4 million loss on derivatives contracts.

News