FutureFuel +32%

FutureFuel, a biodiesel manufacturer, more than tripled its profit for the first half of 2020. It also stands to benefit from the Environmental Protection Agency's stricter enforcement of biofuel blending requirements.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today