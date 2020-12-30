 Skip to main content
FutureFuel +35%
FutureFuel, a biodiesel manufacturer, more than tripled its profit for the first half of 2020. It also stands to benefit from the Environmental Protection Agency's stricter enforcement of biofuel blending requirements.

Related to this story

