 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gabby Sye, senior, Edwardsville
0 comments

Gabby Sye, senior, Edwardsville

  • 0

A 6-foot-2 right-side hitter, Saye led the Tigers to a 33-9 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 4A in Illinois. She put down a team-high 3.66 kills as the Tigers’ go-to offensive option as the team advanced to state for just the second time. A feared front row presence, Saye had 74 blocks. An all-around athlete, she also throws discus in track and field.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News