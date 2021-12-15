Gabby Sye, senior, Edwardsville

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
-
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
-
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
-
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
-
‘Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction
A 6-foot-2 right-side hitter, Saye led the Tigers to a 33-9 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 4A in Illinois. She put down a team-high 3.66 kills as the Tigers’ go-to offensive option as the team advanced to state for just the second time. A feared front row presence, Saye had 74 blocks. An all-around athlete, she also throws discus in track and field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!