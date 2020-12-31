Gabe Hartwig: YouTube DIY videos

Early in the pandemic, I decided to reorganize the kitchen cabinets, drawers and fridge. This was a few months before the "Home Edit" gals arrived on Netflix with divided turntables, acrylic bins with bespoke labels, and a pretty-but-not-functional color-based system for arranging books. So I searched YouTube for a little inspiration.

One after another, late into the night, I binged videos in which home-organization enthusiasts dump a kitchen's contents onto the floor, sort everything and organize whatever doesn't end up in the trash. It was educational but also relaxing. I can see why Marie Kondo loves messes.

The key to making the most of limited cabinet space, I learned, is to use bins and containers that you can pull out like drawers. You're more likely to use that box of Hamburger Helper at the back of the shelf if you can easily see and access it. Some of the kitchen makeovers used fancy (and pricey) products from specialty stores, but many used products available for $1 at Dollar Tree, which remained open during the initial shutdowns.

My budget cabinet/fridge makeover was a success — replete with lots of little baskets and labels — but I'm still watching the videos. I'm also following a lot of DIYers who specialize in crafting with or repurposing items from Dollar Tree. If you received a handmade Christmas gift from me in 2020, you have YouTube to thank.