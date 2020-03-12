When 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $46.50-$67.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
On his recent Netflix series “Mr. Iglesias,” comedian Gabriel Iglesias plays a high school teacher working at his alma mater where he helps gifted but misfit students reach their full potential. The series will return for a second season. And Iglesias has another comedy special, following “One Show Fits All” in 2019, that will be available this year on Netflix. By Kevin C. Johnson