 Skip to main content
Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano
0 comments

Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano

  • 0
Gabriela Ramiréz-Arellano

Gabriela Ramiréz-Arellano joined the Cortex Innovation Community as director of entrepreneurship and executive director of the Center For Emerging Technologies.

Director of entrepreneurship at Cortex Innovation Community and executive director of the Center for Emerging Technologies

After my divorce, I found myself at the Department of Human Services in Michigan looking for my first adult job. I remember telling my case manager when she asked me about my skill sets: “I can speak Spanish and I am a professional Girl Scout volunteer.” You can imagine my surprise when Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan posted a job for Hispanic initiative coordinator in SW Detroit. I learned that I had taken my biggest skill sets for granted for way too long and was excited to make an impact in the community and in the organization.

Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano first job

Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano, of Cortex Innovation Community and the Center for Emerging Technologies, worked as a Hispanic Initiative Coordinator for the Girl Scouts.

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News