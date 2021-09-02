Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano

After my divorce, I found myself at the Department of Human Services in Michigan looking for my first adult job. I remember telling my case manager when she asked me about my skill sets: “I can speak Spanish and I am a professional Girl Scout volunteer.” You can imagine my surprise when Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan posted a job for Hispanic initiative coordinator in SW Detroit. I learned that I had taken my biggest skill sets for granted for way too long and was excited to make an impact in the community and in the organization.