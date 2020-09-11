gallon water bottle

Another well-intentioned purchase made in an attempt to be healthier while stuck inside. I kept seeing articles about the benefits of drinking a gallon of water daily, so I bought a gallon-size bottle ($19.99 on Amazon) to help me keep track of how much water I’m actually drinking. I learned that I do not want to carry a gallon-size water bottle around with me. Never used it even once. (Aisha Sultan)
