 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gallon water bottle
0 comments

Gallon water bottle

  • 0
gallon water bottle

Another well-intentioned purchase made in an attempt to be healthier while stuck inside. I kept seeing articles about the benefits of drinking a gallon of water daily, so I bought a gallon-size bottle ($19.99 on Amazon) to help me keep track of how much water I’m actually drinking. I learned that I do not want to carry a gallon-size water bottle around with me. Never used it even once. (Aisha Sultan)

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports