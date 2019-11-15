The Missouri Botanical Garden transforms into a winter wonderland each year for Garden Glow. Interact with the outdoor displays featuring more than a million lights, and enjoy special photo ops, holiday treats and music. New this year: two different holiday-themed shows projected onto the exterior of Tower Grove House. Garden Glow tickets include admission to the indoor Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show. This year’s train display theme is “Victorian-style holiday.”
When Nov. 23-Jan. 4; closed Dec. 9, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $3-$18 • More info mobot.org