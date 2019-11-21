When Saturday through Jan. 4; closed Dec. 9, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $3-$18 • More info mobot.org
Saturday night is the opening of the Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Garden Glow, where visitors can enjoy special photo ops, holiday treats and music, and interact with outdoor displays that feature more than a million lights. New this year: two different holiday-themed shows projected onto Tower Grove House. Tickets include admission to the indoor Gardenland Express Holiday Flower and Train Show. On Wednesday and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, bring a canned good to get one daytime general admission (limit one per party). Food donations benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank. By Valerie Schremp Hahn