Maciej Kargol, of Hoboken, N.J., and Tijana Orescanin, of St. Louis, (center) exit the Victorian District Maze during opening night of the Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. The glow continues nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2017, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Photo by Jon Gitchoff