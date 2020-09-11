 Skip to main content
Garden hose
Garden hose

Hose

At first I was rather thrilled to avoid driving to the store for something as mundane as a new hose (and not have to haul it home). The blurb for this magnificent hose promised no kinks, so I went ahead and ordered it, even though it seemed a bit pricey. The first time I used it, it kinked up just like every other darn hose I’ve had. But returning it seemed impossible, so its heavy black coils are still in use, annoying me whenever I turn on the water. (Flexon hose was $34.99 through Costco.com.) (Jane Henderson)

