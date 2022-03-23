Garlic Bread a la Mary Anne

Yield: 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, peeled, see note

1 loaf Italian bread

Note: For the subtlest flavor, leave the garlic cloves whole. For a slightly more garlicky taste, lightly crush the garlic.

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat oil and butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until butter melts. Add garlic and gently cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit at least 10 minutes with the garlic still in the mixture.

3. Cut bread into 12 slices, but don’t cut all the way through; the slices should resemble an accordion. Brush the butter-oil mixture on both sides of each slice. Place bread on a baking sheet and heat in oven until warm, about 10 minutes.

Per serving: 260 calories; 10g fat; 3g saturated fat; 10mg cholesterol; 8g protein; 36g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 2g fiber; 410mg sodium; 10mg calcium

Recipe by Mary Anne Pikrone