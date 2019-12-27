5. Garth Brooks, March 9, Dome at America’s Center
5. Garth Brooks, March 9, Dome at America's Center

Garth Brooks kicks off his tour in St. Louis

Garth Brooks performs for a sold-out crowd at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

“Jokingly reducing the Dome to ‘just a big-ass honky-tonk,’ the energetic Brooks delivered a generous 30-song set list that carried the necessary favorites, such as ‘Unanswered Prayers,’ ‘Friends in Low Places,’ ‘The Dance’ and ‘The Thunder Rolls,’ plus some select covers and a few new songs. The show felt unpolished and honest. You almost had to believe Brooks meant all the declarations he doled out on what the night meant to him and how much he loves St. Louis.”

