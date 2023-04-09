Gasper, Janet (nee Scherrer), 68, passed away on April 5, 2023. Born on April 16, 1954, in St. Louis, MO, Jan brought warmth and kindness into the world. She is survived by the love of her life, husband Gerald G. Gasper Jr., as well as her children Tracey Hubbard (nee Gasper), Michael (Maria) Gasper, Chad Gasper, Jennifer (Jon) Henry (nee Gasper), and Justin (Emily) Gasper. She was a dedicated grandmother to Emmett and Eleanor Henry and Alice, Zachary, and Benji Gasper.

She was a loving sister to Michael (Juanita decd.) Scherrer, Diane Scherrer, Susan (Brad) Hicks (nee Scherrer), Jerry (Pam) Scherrer, and Linda (Bill) Eggemeyer-Sharpe (nee Scherrer). She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to all. She is predeceased by her parents, Francis "Bud" and Doris Scherrer (nee Gardiner).

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Services: Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cottleville, MO, on April 14, 2023, with Visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m.