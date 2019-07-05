An important military figure in the St. Louis region, Gen. Daniel Bissell built this house between 1812 and 1820. The home is chock full of history, as it is believed that the 2,300 acres of farmland it originally stood on used to be operated by slaves. Today, the old slave quarters stand not far from the boundaries of the grounds.
Built as a Federal-style home, the Bissell House is now a museum that offers a variety of historical and recreational activities year round, such as costume re-enactments, fairs, lectures and seminars.
Where 10225 Bellefontaine Road • Hours Tours by appointment only • How much $4 for adults, $2 for children, children under 8 are free • More info 314-615-8800; stlouisco.com