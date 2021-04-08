 Skip to main content
Gene Jackson, Cheri Evans and the Trophy Mules
Gene Jackson, Cheri Evans and the Trophy Mules

When 6 and 8 p.m. April 9 (Gene Jackson), 6 and 8 p.m. April 10 (Cheri Evans), 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 11 (The Trophy Mules) • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 with food-beverage minimum • More info metrotix.com

The Open Air Concert Series continues this weekend with soul singer Gene Jackson, promoting his new album, “The Jungle.” He’s followed by fellow soul singer Cheri Evans and then a brunch show with Americana/country band the Trophy Mules. Shows are held outdoors under a tent. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

