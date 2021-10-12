 Skip to main content
Genesis Cabrera
Genesis Cabrera

Cardinals take on Padres

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera (92) pitches to San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Padres at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.St. Louis beat San Diego 8-2 in the first game of their home series. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

When he was on, Cabrera was one of the sport’s toughest relievers. When he was off, his pitches veered every which way. Cabrera (4-5, 3.73 ERA, 28 holds, three blown saves) walked 36 batters and hit five others in 70 innings. He inherited 43 runners and allowed 17 to score. By the end of the season he was hindered by a persistent fingernail issue.

Full season stats

Grade: C

