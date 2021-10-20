 Skip to main content
Genesis
Genesis

Music Genesis

FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. The English rock band is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. The trio announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, April 29, 2021, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Classic rock act Genesis, on its first North American tour in fourteen years, kicks off the tour Nov. 15-16 in Chicago, IL. followed by a tightly packed lineup of shows in Detroit, MI (Nov. 29), Cleveland, OH (Nov. 30) and Columbus, OH. (Dec. 8). We absolutely have no doubt St. Louis’ heavy classic rock fanbase would have made a stop at Enterprise Center a big event.

Click here for the full schedule.

