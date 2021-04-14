 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Genius: Prince' miniseries
0 comments

'Genius: Prince' miniseries

Prince

Rock singer Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., during his opening show, Feb. 18, 1985. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

On the heels of National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” miniseries, wouldn’t a “Genius: Prince” amount to some great viewing? The recent telling of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s story was the deep dive we didn’t know we needed; similar treatment for Prince is a trip down the rabbit hole we can’t wait to fall into.

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports