The broader political purpose of the fair was to tell the story of American progress to the country and celebrate the Centennial of the Louisiana Purchase, while building political support for growing American markets overseas. American colonialism of the Philippines began in 1898 when Spain ceded the Philippines to the United States.
“A major purpose of the fair was to promote Manifest Destiny and get public buy-in for American imperialism,” Rydell said. This was very much linked to the massive Philippines Exhibit at the fair, he said.
“The imperialism that lay at the core of the fair is not very well remembered, or known — except among academic specialists,” Rydell said.