George Benson, Eric Marienthal, Randy Brecker and George Whitty

2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

George Benson performs in 2018 at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

When 7 p.m. Aug. 4 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road • How much $59-$99 • More info ticketmaster.com

George Benson is heading to the Factory in August for what's looking like the venue's most potent jazz booking yet. The legendary singer and guitarist, whose music is steeped in smooth R&B as well, has given us favorites such as “Give Me the Night,” “This Masquerade,” “On Broadway,” and “Turn Your Love Around,” all essential hits.

 

