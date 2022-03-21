 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Benson

2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

George Benson performs in 2018 at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

• The Paul Thorn Band, 7:30 p.m. May 11, Wildey Theatre, $30-$35, wildeytheatre.com

• George Benson, 7 p.m. May 12, the Factory, $59-$99, ticketmaster.com

• Jesse McCartney “The New Stage 2022 Tour” with Jamie Miller, 8 p.m. May 13, the Pageant, $30-$32, ticketmaster.com

• Take Me to the River Allstars with Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Robert Mercurio, Ian Neville, Terence Higgins, 8 p.m. May 13, the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square), $20-$60, metrotix.com

• The Wailers, 8 p.m. May 14, the Old Rock House, $25-$30, metrotix.com

• New Kids on the Block “The Mixtape Tour 2022” with Salt N Pepa, En Vogue, Rick Astley, 8 p.m. May 14, $31-$195, ticketmaster.com

• Molchat Doma, Pompeya, 8 p.m. May 17, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, sold out, ticketmaster.com

• Kevin Devine, 7:30 p.m. May 17, Off Broadway, $18, etix.com

• April Macie, 7:30 p.m. May 19, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 20, 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 21, 6:30 p.m. May 22, St. Louis Funny Bone (Streets of St. Charles), $10-$15, stlouisfunnybone.com

• Midlake, 8 p.m. May 19, Off Broadway, $18, ticketweb.com

