 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic

  • 0
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic

When 5 p.m. July 10 • Where The Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Ave. • How much $30-$100 • More info metrotix.com

“We want the funk/Gotta have that funk” Godfather of Funk George Clinton famously issued long ago. Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will bring a level of funk to the Lot at the Big Top unlike any we've ever seen. We can’t confirm if the Mothership will land either literally or figuratively, but the “Atomic Dog” will definitely bite. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News