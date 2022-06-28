George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic

When 5 p.m. July 10 • Where The Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Ave. • How much $30-$100 • More info metrotix.com
“We want the funk/Gotta have that funk” Godfather of Funk George Clinton famously issued long ago. Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will bring a level of funk to the Lot at the Big Top unlike any we've ever seen. We can’t confirm if the Mothership will land either literally or figuratively, but the “Atomic Dog” will definitely bite.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
