George Peach caught with prostitute, and with his hand in the cookie jar

George Peach boasted that he didn't make deals with criminals. He was the longest-serving St. Louis circuit attorney, and regularly lambasted judges for not handing down tough enough sentences.

Peach also cracked down on prostitution and vowed to chase pornographers out of the city. What he didn't talk about was his "Jekyll-Hyde" double life. For 10 years, he secretly consorted with prostitutes in hotel rooms under the alias "Larry Johnson."

Using that name, he took calls from prostitutes and pimps at his office in the old Municipal Courts Building.

In an eight-month Post-Dispatch investigation in 1992, reporters disclosed that Peach financed his extracurricular activities with cash from a confidential city checking account he controlled. He also took money from a fund set up to aid crime victims.

Peach's secrets began to unravel the day he propositioned an undercover St. Louis County policewoman in a hotel room near the airport. The county prosecutor and police chief spent a day denying that Peach had been arrested. The chief finally admitted it after a reporter told him the newspaper was running the story anyway.

Prostitutes then called the paper to say that they now recognized Peach as a longtime customer — under a different name. They claimed he had paid them tens of thousands of dollars.

It was unlikely that Peach could afford to pay that much out of his $64,000 annual salary. The reporters immediately set about finding where the money came from.

Through a confidential source, they got access to some of Peach's office checks. They found that Peach had deposited a $2,500 public check where it had no business being: in his private checking account at another bank.

In response to this discovery, Peach handed the reporters a handwritten sheet of yellow legal paper saying he had used the money to pay his taxes — and then claiming he had immediately repaid it.

He offered no proof for his story or the repayment.

The publicity from that front-page story forced Peach to open the records of his confidential office bank account. He delayed for two weeks and destroyed many of his records.

The reporters wheeled a big, leased photocopier into Peach's office and spent two weeks copying the checks and records he hadn't destroyed.

In the records, reporters found an envelope containing seven, crisp $100 bills. They handed the money over to Peach — and went on to disclose that he had kept thousands of unaccounted-for dollars in cash in his office.

Piecing together hundreds of check records, the reporters proved that Peach had taken at least $12,000 from the city checking account — sometimes just before his encounters with a prostitute. The missing records might have proven an amount far greater.

The newspaper hired handwriting experts who determined that the signature of "Larry Johnson" was really that of Peach; the prosecutor had been secretly charging hotel bills to the city under his alias.

Peach was indicted on 11 counts of stealing. He denied everything — right up to the day he pleaded guilty to seven counts of felony theft and official misconduct.

A judge sentenced Peach to three years in prison but immediately suspended the sentence and placed him on probation. Peach had to surrender his law license and make partial restitution.