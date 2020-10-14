GEORGE SPRINGER FEVER

QUESTION: Get real on the idea of the Cardinals signing free-agent outfielder George Springer. They're not spending like that this offseason, right?
BENFRED: I don't and can't spend the Cardinals money for them. They often remind me of that.
Fair enough.
I'm just pointing out Springer is a fit who would help, and he's not going to demand the monster contracts the Cardinals have convinced themselves they can't ever give. Yes, he will be expensive. Yes, his free agency will be affected by the pandemic just like Alex Pietrangelo's was. Why couldn't the Cardinals be the team that capitalizes?
I'm not sure fans should let the Cardinals' recent swings and misses in free agency convince them their team should never compete for a decent free agent again — especially when this lineup needs help.
Springer would add power to the outfield and the leadoff spot, two areas that were below-average for the Cardinals this season. He is not just a slugger, but a strong hitter who had a career-low strikeout rate this season. He would make the lineup better, and his numbers in 2019 and 20 eliminated questions about if he was too reliant on whatever the trash-can-bangers were doing to steal signs in 2017. He's going to get paid, but not on a contract that demands 10 years like some in-their-prime players, because he's 31 and not 27 like Machado and Harper as free agents.
