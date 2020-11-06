Waves of German immigrants began settling in the area nearly 200 years ago, and they’ve inevitably left their physical mark in the form of turnverein buildings and statues dotting the city. A statue of poet Friedrich Schiller stands downtown in Memorial Plaza; it’s a replica of one in Marback, Germany. Statues of explorer and naturalist Alexander von Humboldt, military Gen. Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, and composers Richard Wagner and Ludwig von Beethoven keep watch in Tower Grove Park.
Nearby at Compton Hill Reservoir Park, the Naked Truth statue pays tribute to three German-American newspapermen. The nice bartenders at Grant’s Farm hope to serve you two free beer samples in the bauernhof in the spring, but in the meantime, you can enjoy a socially distanced pretzel at Das Bevo, under the historic 60-foot windmill built by the Busch family as a rest stop between their brewery and the farm.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, known as the cathedral of south city, is based on the design of the Ulm Minster in Ulm, Germany, the tallest church in the world. If you missed a pretzel at Das Bevo, visit Gus’ pretzels in the shadow of the Anheuser-Busch brewery; they’re celebrating 100 years in business this year.
On Sunday, the St. Louis Art Museum opens “Storm of Progress: German Art after 1800 from the Saint Louis Art Museum.” For a more immersive experience, visit Waterloo, Millstadt, Augusta, or Hermann, home of the Deutschheim State Historic Site, where you can learn the story of the German immigrants.
