Get creative with paper

Now’s the time to give origami a try, perfect your paper plane making technique, or build the longest paper chain ever. Fold a triangle “football” for old-school flick football game, make a cootie catcher and pick themed questions for it (what should we make next?), or make a paper balloon to bat around or fill with water, or try your hand at more complicated folding techniques to build something beautiful. Mark your calendars for OrigamiintheGarden, set to come to the Missouri Botanical Garden later this spring.
