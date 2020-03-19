Getting serious

BO: Back at the farm, one of the girls is riding a horse. Billy Sr. and Christi are in the building where the beer tasting happened last week, and there are brewery blueprints and renderings spread out before them on a big conference table. Billy explains that they’re in the final design stages, and there’s a lot going on as the brewery opening nears.

Another reminder (like you needed one): The brewery was never built, and Kräftig is now closed.

GH: Billy points to a secret room on the blueprints that he calls the “roll in the hay” office. Christi, unamused, asks whether there will be hay in the room — because that’s just a stall.

BO: Billy Jr. enters and looks over the plans. He’s excited for the brewery. The timing couldn’t be worse for him to break his big news.

GH: Brewery construction will take about a year and a half. Billy Jr. drops his bomb: That will give him time to move to Dallas and be More Serious with Marissa.

BO: I’m not sure what Billy Jr.’s job with Kräftig is, but he doesn’t seem essential to the design/build process.

Christi is not pleased with his announcement. She wants to know why the rush to move to Dallas, but I’m not sure what she means; they’ve been dating for a year, which seems like an appropriate length of time before living together.

GH: This next exchange is completely baffling:

Billy: “I want you guys to know Marissa like I know her.”