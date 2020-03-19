Getting serious

BO: Back at the farm, one of the girls is riding a horse. Billy Sr. and Christi are in the building where the beer tasting happened last week, and there are brewery blueprints and renderings spread out before them on a big conference table. Billy explains that they’re in the final design stages, and there’s a lot going on as the brewery opening nears.
Another reminder (like you needed one): The brewery was never built, and Kräftig is now closed.
GH: Billy points to a secret room on the blueprints that he calls the “roll in the hay” office. Christi, unamused, asks whether there will be hay in the room — because that’s just a stall.
BO: Billy Jr. enters and looks over the plans. He’s excited for the brewery. The timing couldn’t be worse for him to break his big news.
GH: Brewery construction will take about a year and a half. Billy Jr. drops his bomb: That will give him time to move to Dallas and be More Serious with Marissa.
BO: I’m not sure what Billy Jr.’s job with Kräftig is, but he doesn’t seem essential to the design/build process.
Christi is not pleased with his announcement. She wants to know why the rush to move to Dallas, but I’m not sure what she means; they’ve been dating for a year, which seems like an appropriate length of time before living together.
GH: This next exchange is completely baffling:
Billy: “I want you guys to know Marissa like I know her.”
Christi: “Well, we don’t know her at all.”
If what she says is true — that no one really knows Marissa — then why does everyone seem to hate her?
In an interview, Christi says that if Marissa really loved Billy, she would encourage him to stay in St. Louis and work for the family business. “What I see from Marissa is that she is just taking from Billy. I don’t trust her.”
Judging from this and from Christi’s “no comment” on the dog walk earlier, it seems she knows something about Marissa that she’s not disclosing.
BO: The family, once again, seems to expect their children’s partners — whose jobs actually support their lifestyles — to leave those jobs for love. And if Marissa moves to St. Louis and works for the family beer business, wouldn’t she be guilty of what the family already accuses her of: relying on Billy Jr.’s family money to support her?
My advice to Billy Jr.: Don’t just move — flee. Change your phone number, and call your mom from pay phones. Cut those apron strings.
On the other hand, this is a 26-year-old who hasn’t moved out of his parents’ home. We’ve all clearly forgotten the first episode, when Gussie and Billy Jr. moved into the family farmhouse.