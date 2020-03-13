Getting serious

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” eldest daughter Haley returned from Europe, where her longtime boyfriend, Clark, did not propose to her, much to the dismay of her parents and siblings. Meanwhile, youngest daughter Maddie attended her first prom but not before an awkward, prolonged sex talk.
This week, there’s a new character to keep track of: Billy Jr.’s 23-year-old girlfriend, Marissa, whom we’re just learning about because she lives in Dallas. They’re “doing the distance thing,” Billy says.
The episode opens as Billy arrives in a Range Rover at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to retrieve Marissa. He is able to get in and out quickly without once pounding the steering wheel or swearing, which does not represent our experience at Lambert.
BO: “We’ve been dating now for about a year,” Billy says, as we see several pictures of the couple, including one of them at the 2017 Veiled Prophet Ball.
GH: Do a shot of your favorite Kräftig product each time we’re reminded how long Billy and Marissa have been together.
BO: “Marissa works for Anheuser-Busch, but since my family no longer owns it, I guess you could say that Marissa is working for the enemy,” Billy Jr. tells us.
GH: That’s significant — it’s the series’ first organic mention of A-B. Still no mention of Kräftig, even though we see it all over the place.
(In our recap of Episode 1, I pointed out that there had been no talk of A-B. Actually, the show’s opening title sequence explains to viewers that patriarch Billy Sr.'s family had once owned Anheuser-Busch. That helpful footage did not precede the review episodes supplied to us by MTV.)
Anyway, Marissa honestly seems sweet.
BO: Cut to Hugo’s Pizzeria in midtown, where Gussie and an unidentified sister are chatting about whether Billy and Marissa are serious. (For those counting, this is the second of Dave Bailey’s restaurants to appear in the series.) Hugo’s closed in May 2019.
GH: I think that sister was Grace. Also, RIP, Hugo’s. I loved that place.
We’ve only just laid eyes on Marissa, and already these two are ripping her to shreds. They think she has Billy wrapped around her finger.
BO: I’m no longer too concerned that I can’t tell the sisters apart. I’m more concerned that the siblings are willing to disparage their brother’s long-term girlfriend on national television.
GH: Another week, another made-up relationship crisis for the family to obsess over.
Gussie tells his sister that he and Billy had both met Marissa at a bar on the same night; Marissa then found them both on Instagram and “slid in the DMs,” and Billy ended up with her. Gussie gives the romance a year and a half. Awwww!
BO: “She wanted either you or Billy,” the sister says. Gussie says he was shocked — shocked! — when Billy revealed he had slept with Marissa.
GH: The wild child who in Episode 1 seductively poured beer down his muscled chest and drank from a two-story beer bong has emerged as a real yenta. I expected more tomfoolery from him — not relationship counseling.
BO: Cut back to the Range Rover, where Marissa and Billy are driving home from the airport. They discuss whether she will stay in Dallas or move to St. Louis. She tousles his hair, and he is NOT having it.
GH: Relatable. Billy does have great hair.
BO: Cut to the mansion, where Christi is in the kitchen making sandwiches.
GH: “Those sandwiches are so big, honey,” Billy Sr. says. (They’re really not, but whatever.) “That’s a lot of turkey on those. Like the turkey Whopper.” Is there some kind of turkey shortage we should be concerned about? The drama this week is through the roof.
Billy Sr. wonders when Billy Jr. and Marissa will arrive.
BO: “She seems like a really nice girl,” Christi says in what will be the last kind words spoken about Marissa in this episode.
The parents express concern that someone would date one of their children just because of their last name. “What we all have to realize, as Busches, you know, why is somebody wanting to be with you?” Billy Sr. tells Maddie.
In an interview, he explains: “With people I dated, in the past, they were in it for the Busch name.”
GH: We cut back to the Range Rover, where Marissa has absolutely ruined Billy’s hair. Leave him alone! Can’t you see he is trying to drive?!
When they reach the mansion, hugs are exchanged, and everyone sits down to eat and — sigh — talk about Haley’s trip to Europe. Must we? That topic was exhausted last week.
BO: Billy Sr. tells the camera that he’s suspicious of Marissa; Christi wonders whether Marissa is only around for the “glitz and glamour of it all.” She explains that she tries not to be critical of the women her sons date, but she went through a hard time when she started dating Billy Sr.: “Coming into a world of all this money, this big family judged me hard.”
Christi recalls her first date with Billy Sr., at his brother’s 50th birthday party. This may have been August Busch III, born in 1937 (making him 50 in 1987). Busch III is Busch Jr.’s half-brother (a son of Gussie Busch and his second wife) and was CEO of Anheuser-Busch until November 2006; his son is August Busch IV, who was CEO when InBev bought A-B. (That's the Busch who crashed his car in Arizona, killing a female passenger.)
GH: I tuned out. Let me know when you’re finished saying Roman numerals.
Back to Marissa and Billy Jr.: Christi asks them how long they’ve been together and who initiated the relationship. Billy reveals that he ended up at Marissa’s place and has no idea how that happened; he’s not a one-nighter kind of guy.
Maddie stirs the pot: “I just found out that you DM’d Billy.” Wait, was that Maddie at Hugo’s earlier?
BO: I don’t really see a problem with this, but I was married long before DMs were a thing. Before I got married, I definitely asked guys for their numbers and called them first. Is this even the right comparison? Anyway, Marissa just seems like a woman who knows what she wants.
GH: Peter enters, slays the room with one of his bon mots (“I got a one-pack; it’s a lot better than a six-pack”) and then exits. See you next week, Peter!