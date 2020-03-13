Getting serious

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” eldest daughter Haley returned from Europe, where her longtime boyfriend, Clark, did not propose to her, much to the dismay of her parents and siblings. Meanwhile, youngest daughter Maddie attended her first prom but not before an awkward, prolonged sex talk.

This week, there’s a new character to keep track of: Billy Jr.’s 23-year-old girlfriend, Marissa, whom we’re just learning about because she lives in Dallas. They’re “doing the distance thing,” Billy says.

The episode opens as Billy arrives in a Range Rover at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to retrieve Marissa. He is able to get in and out quickly without once pounding the steering wheel or swearing, which does not represent our experience at Lambert.

BO: “We’ve been dating now for about a year,” Billy says, as we see several pictures of the couple, including one of them at the 2017 Veiled Prophet Ball.

GH: Do a shot of your favorite Kräftig product each time we’re reminded how long Billy and Marissa have been together.

BO: “Marissa works for Anheuser-Busch, but since my family no longer owns it, I guess you could say that Marissa is working for the enemy,” Billy Jr. tells us.

GH: That’s significant — it’s the series’ first organic mention of A-B. Still no mention of Kräftig, even though we see it all over the place.

(In our recap of Episode 1, I pointed out that there had been no talk of A-B. Actually, the show’s opening title sequence explains to viewers that patriarch Billy Sr.'s family had once owned Anheuser-Busch. That helpful footage did not precede the review episodes supplied to us by MTV.)