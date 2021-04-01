Gholdy Muhammad: ‘Cultivating Genius’

When 5 p.m. April 8 • Where Registration required for access • How much Free • More info bit.ly/RaciallyRelevant

Gholdy Muhammed will discuss how racially relevant teaching can help students achieve literacy in a virtual discussion with Julius B. Anthony, a founder of St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s literature. Registered attendees will receive a free copy of Muhammad’s book “Cultivating Genius: An Equity Framework for Culturally and Responsive Teaching.” By Jane Henderson