When 3:45 and 8:30 p.m. April 11 • Where The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info metrotix.com

There’s a big show happening under the Big Top this weekend: Ghost-Note, which is headed up by Snarky Puppy’s percussion duo Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth. Tickets will be sold in pods, and COVID-19 policies will be enforced. By Kevin C. Johnson