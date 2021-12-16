What • If the board game classics Clue and Guess Who? had a baby, it would look like the game Ghosted . Your goal is to solve the weapon and motive behind your own death from the great beyond. You also have to figure out your own killer, any one of a dozen with names like status-seeker Vander Von Vapid III and Tabbytha Tucker, who loves cats and plastic surgery. Possible weapons include a selfie stick, murder hornets, and a pickleball paddle, and motives include road rage, hoarding toilet paper, or leaving a one-star review. Players take turns rolling a die to determine their move, such as guessing a weapon, motive, suspect, or asking a yes or no question.

What we thought • The game is fun and fast-paced in that you don’t have to move around a board like in Clue, and we liked the small dry-erase markers topped with erasers to use with our checklists. But the game had one major design flaw: the cards noting your character, weapon or motive stand up in a holder. If you look at them just the right way under a bright light, you can read what’s on the other side, defeating the purpose of guessing and eliminating. The next time we played, we dimmed the lights. But future versions of this game should come with cards printed on thicker paper, or with ink that doesn’t show through.