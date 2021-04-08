Gianrico Carofiglio: ‘Three O’Clock in the Morning’

Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor bookstore, apparently was so enthralled by Gianrico Carofiglio’s new novel that she convinced the former Italian prosecutor to “visit” St. Louis. He’ll talk about his book, described as a “coming-of-age novel — a heady union of ‘Before Sunrise’ and ‘Beautiful Ruins’ — about a father and his teenage son” who end up wandering Marseille at night and having unexpected adventures and conversations. Carofiglio speaks English but writes in Italian (his book is translated). By Jane Henderson