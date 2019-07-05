The Gittemeier House was built in 1860 by Franz Gittemeier, a Missouri farm hand who worked the California gold fields for seven years and found enough gold dust to afford land in Missouri. The two-story brick house was occupied until 1990 when Shell Oil Co. acquired the property for commercial use.
Due to community outcries against the destruction of the farmhouse, Shell gave Historic Florissant Inc. the house for restoration.
Where 1067 Dunn Road, Florissant • Hours Tours by appointment • How much $3 • More info 314-565-1468; historicflorissant.com