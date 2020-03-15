Give and take

GH: On their traditional Clydesdale-drawn wagon ride, Christi and Billy Sr. address the situation with Haley and Clark. It’s a nice change from the way they usually just reminisce aimlessly or talk about these kids today with their apps.

Billy: When you make a commitment to the one you love, you gotta be all in. You can’t be one foot in, one toe in. Now does Clark have that? I don’t know. He’s sure not acting like he does.”

Christi: “There’s no fight in this guy.”

Billy: “I had to fight for you. … I had to really make you the main priority in my life in so many ways.”

They struggle to remember what, exactly, Billy had to sacrifice in order to be with Christi. He quickly changes the subject by proposing “a roll in the hay.”

BO: These episode-ending conversations continue to be pointless, other than showcasing the wagon.

