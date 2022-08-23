 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giveon

When 8 p.m. Sept. 30 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $75-$95 • More info ticketmaster.com

The perception that R&B is dead has been resurrected once again, this time by none other than Diddy. But young R&B soldiers such as Giveon are proving otherwise. “Heartbreak Anniversary,” from his 2020 EP "Take Time," was huge, and his gorgeous vocals are even more fully explored on his debut album, “Give or Take.” His tour also includes Jenevieve and RIMON.

