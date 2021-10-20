 Skip to main content
Giveon
Giveon

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Justin Bieber, left, and Giveon accept the award for best pop song for "Peaches" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

New soul crooner Giveon is making a splash these days with “Heartbreak Anniversary,” but that hasn’t spilled over into St. Louis yet with his “Timeless Tour 2021.” Detroit, MI (Nov. 28), Chicago, IL (Nov. 30), Atlanta, GA (Dec. 7) and New Orleans, LA (Dec. 8) are among the cities he'll hit.

Check here for the full schedule.

